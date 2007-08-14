CNBC's Burnett: Un-Poisonous Toys Will Cost More!

From TreeHugger:



CNBC anchor Erin Burnett, on Friday’s Hardball:

“A lot of people like to say, scaremonger about China, right? A lot of politicians and I know you talk about that issue all the time. I think people should be careful what they wish for on China — you know, if China were to revalue its currency, or China is to start making, say, toys that don’t have lead in them, or food that isn’t poisonous, their costs of production are going to go up. And that means prices at Walmart, here in the United States, are going to go up too. So, I would say China is our greatest friend right now.They’re keeping prices low, and they’re keeping prices for mortgages low too.”

We know the feeling, Erin.

