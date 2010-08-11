CNBC Beat CNN In Primetime Monday Night (That's Really Bad For CNN)

Joe Pompeo
CNBC

CNN’s ratings woes continue.

TV by the Numbers reports that the network finished last among the cable news channels Monday night in the key 25-54-year-old demographic, which hasn’t happened since February. When it happened in February, though, CNBC was airing Olympics coverage. Last night it was airing the special “Big Mac: Inside McDonald’s” and a biography of Henry Ford.

Here are the ratings:

25-54 Prime Time
FNC – 588,000 viewers
CNN – 112,000 viewers
MSNBC –279,000 viewers
CNBC – 120,000 viewers
HLN – 159,000 viewers

(CNN did beat CNBC in total prime time viewers Monday night by a wide margin.)

TV by the Numbers’ Robert Seidman writes:

[Monday] night CNBC beat CNN head-to-head from both 8p-9p (92,000 for Rick’s List vs. 143,000 for Big Mac: Inside McDonalds on CNBC) and 9pm-10pm (93,000 for Larry King Live, vs. 124,000 for Bio: Henry Ford).

Yep, I get that CNBC isn’t exactly programming “news” in primetime, but that’s nothing new.  What is new is CNN coming in last in the 25-54 demo anyway.

“Rick’s List” is Rich Sanchez’s show, which is filling in at 8 p.m. until Eliot Spitzer takes over that slot in the fall.

It’s worth noting that Sanchez, who’s had a recent ratings decline of his own, had his worst night Monday since moving into 8 p.m., bringing in just 92,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo.

The Nielsen numbers:

nielsen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.