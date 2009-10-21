CNBC Bans Charlie Gasparino From Dylan Ratigan's MSNBC Show

It seems the bad blood between Dylan Ratigan and CNBC executives isn’t water under the bridge.



Charlie Gasparino has a book called The Sellout: How Three Decades of Wall Street Greed and Government Mismanagement Destroyed the Global Financial System

that will be published in early November.

We’re told that by a person familiar with the matter that Gasparino has been told he cannot appear on Dylan Ratigan’s MSNBC show to promote the book. It appears that CNBC executives are still upset over Dylan’s defection from the network.

“The Dylan thing is still weird,” one CNBC insider said.

What makes it truly weird is that both networks are owned by General Electric. Shouldn’t some grownup at the parent company be able to rein in the fighting between the television networks?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.