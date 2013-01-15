REPORT: CNBC And Fox Business' Fighting Over Guests Has Reached A 'Hysterical Level'

CNBC and Fox Business have been at loggerheads over guests for months now, and it’s finally reached a “hysterical level”, says the NY Post.



Bear in mind: The Post and Fox Business are both owned by News Corp.

That said, the real drama went down last week at the Consumer Electronic Showcase in Las Vegas. Fox Business reporter Liz Claman, a CNBC alum, was there, and she’s been gaining a reputation for bagging interviews with high-level execs.

However, when Fox Business got an interview with TiVo Chief exec Tom Rogers and the Jets’ Tim Tebow (he’s the star of TiVo’s ad campaign), CNBC was not happy. It didn’t help that Rogers used to be an NBC president either.

The networks also reportedly fought over Kaz Hirai, the CEO of Sony.

The only high-level guest that only went to Fox was AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, but still, according to the NY Post’s sources.

From the NY Post:

Our snoops say other top executives were given much the same treatment from CNBC: It’s us first and nobody else second — or else…

One senior executive involved in the p.r. wranglings said, “This has been going on for a number of months, but it’s gotten to a hysterical level. . . . Everybody has a tough schedule; it really felt like they [CNBC] were coming unhinged.”

Can’t we all just share and get along?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.