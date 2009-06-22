CNBC Anchor: We're All Sick Of 'Green Shoots' (VIDEO)

Whoa. CNBC Europe is some kinda spin-free bizarro world where the anchors aren’t obligated to see the world through green-shoot coloured glassses. At the 2:45 mark in this clip with Nouriel Roubini, the anchor thanks Dr. Doom for using the phrase “yellow weeds”, saying he’s totally sick of green shoots. Roubini explains that the v-shaped recovery isn’t happening, and that the rally thus far has been based on relief that the system didn’t collapse, but that the fundamentalss don’t support a further rally.



