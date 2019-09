CNBC Anchor Asks Former Tech Mogul 'Are You Prepared To Die?' In Craziest Interview Ever

Photo: Gizmodo

Former tech mogul John McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in a murder case in Belize and is currently hiding inside his compound in that country, spoke to CNBC’s Brian Sullivan via the telephone today in one of the craziest interviews of all time. It was intense.



At one point, anchor Brian Sullivan asked McAfee is he’s prepared to die.

We’ve included some of the best excerpts from the official transcript as well as the video below:

Here McAfee talks about how he’s fearful of his life if he goes in for questioning. He also explains what the live five days have been like hiding out on his compound.

FRANK: BUT JOHN, WHY NOT, IF YOU HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS MURDER, WHY NOT JUST TURN YOURSELF IN? HAVE A LAWYER, YOU CAN GET YOUR OWN SECURITY GUYS. THE POLICE HAVE TOLD ME YOU CAN GO IN WITH SECURITY GUYS, YOU CAN GO IN WITH CAMERAS. IF YOU ARE FEARING FOR YOUR SAFETY, WHY NOT JUST GO IN AND TELL THEM WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW ABOUT THIS MURDER?

MCAFEE: BECAUSE IT IS FINE TO GO IN WITH SECURITY. IT IS FINE TO GO IN WITH CAMERAS BUT WHEN I AM DETAINED YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO GO INTO THE JAIL CELL WITH ME. AND THIS IS WHERE PEOPLE ARE FREQUENTLY– THEY JUST SIMPLY DISAPPEAR. THEY CHOKE ON THEIR OWN VOMIT OR HANG THEMSELVES OR ARE BEATEN TO DEATH BY FELLOW PRISONERS. IF YOU FOUND ANY RESEARCH ON BELIZE AND THE LEGAL AND POLICE SYSTEM YOU WOULD HAVE DISCOVERED THIS FACT YOURSELF.

FRANK: DO YOU REALLY THINK THEY WOULD KILL YOU?

MCAFEE: ABSOLUTELY, I DO, SIR.

SULLIVAN: JOHN, IT IS BRIAN SULLIVAN, WHAT HAVE THE LAST FIVE DAYS BEEN LIKE?

MCAFEE: THEY’VE BEEN OK. YOU KNOW, I DON’T HAVE A LOT OF FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT. THE FOOD IS NOT THE BEST. I HAVE NO TELEVISION, I WOULD LIKE A TELEVISION.

McAfee then defends himself for having photos of him shirtless with his tattoos exposed holding guns.

FRANK: JOHN, YOU’RE AN UNUSUAL GUY. YOU KNOW, WE SEE PICTURES OF YOU WITH A LOT OF GUNS, THE SPIKEY HAIR, THE TATTOOS. A LOT MADE RECENTLY ABOUT THE YOUNG GIRLFRIENDS YOU’VE HAD THERE. YOU KNOW, A REPORT NOW THAT YOU’VE EVEN PLAYED RUSSIAN ROULETTE WITH A BULLET. IS THAT REPORT TRUE.

MCAFEE: OK, WELL FIRST OF ALL, LET’S ADDRESS THE PHOTOS. WHEN WIRED MAGAZINE SENT THE PHOTOGRAPHER DOWN, YOU’VE BEEN IN THE PRESS LONG ENOUGH TO KNOW THAT WHEN A PHOTOGRAPHER SAYS WELL LET’S TAKE YOUR SHIRT OFF, WHY DON’T HOLD THE SHOTGUN, WELL YOU SIMPLY DO IT, YOU HAVE NO CLUE WHAT’S HAPPENING. THAT’S WHAT I DID. DO YOU THINK I RUN AROUND SHIRTLESS CARRYING A SHOTGUN ON MY PROPERTY? THAT’S UTTERLY ABSURD. AS FOR THE RUSSIAN ROULETTE, ABSOLUTELY. BUT IT WAS NOT TRUE RUSSIAN ROULETTE, IF YOU READ THE STORY, PUT A BULLET IN THE CHAMBER, PUT IT TO MY HEAD, CLICKED IT DOZENS OF TIMES, WALKED OUTSIDE FIRED INTO THE SAND, THE BULLET FIRED. MY POINT WAS, LIFE IS NOT EXACTLY WHAT YOU SEE.

However, this is probably the most intense question an anchor has ever asked a guest on a show…

SULLIVAN: HOW FAR ARE YOU WILLING TO GO WITH THIS JOHN?

MCAFEE: ALL THE WAY, SIR.

SULLIVAN: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

MCAFEE: I WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT THIS UNTIL I AM—AS LONG AS I’M STILL BREATHING.

SULLIVAN: ARE YOU PREPARED TO DIE?

MCAFEE: WELL OBVIOUSLY THAT’S WHAT I THINK WILL HAPPEN IF I AM DETAINED AND THAT IS CERTAINLY A POSSIBILITY.

Watch the full interview below:



