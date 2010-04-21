CNBC Celebrates 4/20 With All Day Marijuana-Thon

CNBC is celebrating 4/20 with an all day conversation about Marijuana.



Everyone from Larry Kudlow to Erin Burnett has mentioned the herb live today, but no one is mentioning the links to today’s global celebration of the drug.

Tonight the network is re-showing its Marijuana and Money, which highlights the size of the business in America.

CNBC is still running its green banner online and on air highlighting the network’s green credentials.

What sort of green are we talking about?

