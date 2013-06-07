The Most Outrageous Outfits At Last Night's CMT Country Music Awards [Photos]

Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and countless other country stars gathered Wednesday night for the
2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Hosted by actress Kristen Bell and musician Jason Aldean, the night’s top honour went to Carrie Underwood.
But the real winners of the night are those who rocked the red carpet in sequins, feathers, cowboy boots and hats in all their country glory.
Actress Kristen Bell hosted the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville. Bell, wearing Zuhair Murad, gave birth just two months ago to baby Lincoln.
Carrie Underwood — who brought her hockey husband, Mike Fisher, as her date — wore a sparkly, aqua Georges Chakra short suit that would make Dolly Parton jealous.
Let's take a closer look at Carrie's country-lookin' short suit. Check out those geometric sheer panels at the hips and shoulders.
Kevin Bacon and his older brother, Michael, were presenters. They have been performing together as The Bacon Brothers for over 15 years.
Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley looked like she was heading to a funeral more than red carpet as she arrived with her musician husband, Michael Lockwood.
