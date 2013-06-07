The Most Outrageous Outfits At Last Night's CMT Country Music Awards [Photos]

Taylor Swift performed ‘Red’ in a bustier with matching guitar.

Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and countless other country stars gathered Wednesday night for the



2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Hosted by actress Kristen Bell and musician Jason Aldean, the night’s top honour went to Carrie Underwood.

But the real winners of the night are those who rocked the red carpet in sequins, feathers, cowboy boots and hats in all their country glory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.