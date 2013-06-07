The Most Outrageous Outfits At Last Night's CMT Country Music Awards [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Taylor Swift CMT awards 2013Taylor Swift performed ‘Red’ in a bustier with matching guitar.

Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and countless other country stars gathered Wednesday night for the

2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Hosted by actress Kristen Bell and musician Jason Aldean, the night’s top honour went to Carrie Underwood.

But the real winners of the night are those who rocked the red carpet in sequins, feathers, cowboy boots and hats in all their country glory.

Actress Kristen Bell hosted the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville. Bell, wearing Zuhair Murad, gave birth just two months ago to baby Lincoln.

Bell co-hosted the awards with country star, Jason Aldean.

Carrie Underwood — who brought her hockey husband, Mike Fisher, as her date — wore a sparkly, aqua Georges Chakra short suit that would make Dolly Parton jealous.

Let's take a closer look at Carrie's country-lookin' short suit. Check out those geometric sheer panels at the hips and shoulders.

Taylor Swift arrived on the red carpet in this delicate Elie Saab vanilla silk dress.

Rapper Nelly looked slightly uncomfortable on the red carpet.

Lenny Kravitz arrived looking more rock star than country star.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, are always show stealers.

Sheryl Crow showed off her toned torso in this cutout dress.

Kevin Bacon and his older brother, Michael, were presenters. They have been performing together as The Bacon Brothers for over 15 years.

Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley looked like she was heading to a funeral more than red carpet as she arrived with her musician husband, Michael Lockwood.

The Band Perry went for big hair.

Blackberry Smoke went for long hair.

Kellie Pickler picked sparkles.

So did country singer Ali Dee.

And musician Meghan Linsey.

Florida Georgia Line also went for western wear.

You thought that was bad?

