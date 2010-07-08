CME Trader Sues Chicago For Trying To Take Away His Gun

Photo: Esquire

A trader is suing over a new law in the city of Chicago that will prevent him from carrying a gun around with him.From Bloomberg:



CME trader Brett Benson, 37, of Chicago “would on occasion carry a hand gun for self-defence when outside the home,” according to the complaint.

But the new law doesn’t allow him to bring his gun outside the house.

It’s unconstitutional, says his lawsuit.

Specifically, Chicago’s new law says possession of handguns has to remain in the home and possession of long guns has to remain in places of business.

Originally, only the Illinois Association of Firearms Retailers was going to sue the city of Chicago over the new restrictive gun law, which was passed last week.

But then four Chicago residents wanted to join the suit: Brett, a teacher’s aide and a married couple.

Traders might have a real need for this kind of protection. Just this winter, one almost got stabbed outside a London club – just because he threw a lollipop!

And a gun is a heck of a lot cheaper than a bodyguard, which many high profile finance execs can afford to walk around with. The younger, less paid guys need protection too, especially now that bankers are villified all over the place.

