The CME will close most of its open outcry trading pits by this summer

An era is coming an end.

The CME Group just announced that it will close most of its futures trading pits in Chicago and New York by this summer.

“As open outcry futures trading has fallen to just one per cent of the company’s total futures volume, CME Group today announced it will close most of its futures trading pits in Chicago and New York by July 2, 2015. The floor-based S&P 500 futures market, which continues to provide an important venue for trading the underlying futures contract for the open outcry S&P 500 options on futures contract, will remain open on CME Group’s Chicago trading floor,” the CME said in a press release.

The move is not surprising.

Open-outcry is a form of communication on the trading floor where traders use hand signals to exchange information about buy and sell orders. This type of face-to-face trading has basically died out in recent years with the rise of electronic trading.

However, even when the exchange flipped to an electronic platform, there was still open-outcry trading in the pits. Most of the futures are traded electronically anyway.

Here’s the full release:

