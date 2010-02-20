CME Hotshot Buys $100k Porsche, Gets "CME FOR 1" licence Plate

Recession? Yeah right!



@sellputs from Hedge According.ly sent in this picture of a car in his neighbourhood with the licence plate “CME FOR 1.” rumour has it that he was a former partner of CME before ithe CBOT merger. He cashed out, banked hard, and got this sweet Carrera S hardtop as a parting gift for himself.

The licence plate border that says “THE EXCHANGE” is a nice added touch, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.