CME Hotshot Buys $100k Porsche, Gets "CME FOR 1" licence Plate

Vince Veneziani

Recession? Yeah right!

@sellputs from Hedge According.ly sent in this picture of a car in his neighbourhood with the licence plate “CME FOR 1.” rumour has it that he was a former partner of CME before ithe CBOT merger. He cashed out, banked hard, and got this sweet Carrera S hardtop as a parting gift for himself.

The licence plate border that says “THE EXCHANGE” is a nice added touch, too.

CME FOR 1 Plate

