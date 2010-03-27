CME Group Declines To Comment On Board Member Dan Glickman's Blatant Conflict Of Interest

Photo: AP

Earlier, we wrote about the apparent conflict of interest with CME board member and MPAA Chairman Dan Glickman.Single sentence: Glickman’s MPAA is attacking Cantor Fitzgerald’s movie futures’s — a potential CME competitor.

CME Group responded to a request for comment. Here’s their statement in full:



“CME Group has in place a conflict of interest policy that applies to its Board members (a copy is available on our Website). Our board follows the policy and conflicts of interests are raised, discussed and directors recuse themselves from the vote as appropriate.

We, however, do not specifically comment on the internal deliberations of our Board.”

