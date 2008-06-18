CME Group (CME): Recovery Begins Now*

Citi gets bullish on CME Group (CME) and thinks the stock has stopped plumeting. The stock’s collapse has led Citi to believe the risk/reward is finally attractive. Volumes are picking up and the bank sees consensus estimates at more rational levels.



*Update:

The bank also sees the potential acquisition of NYMEX Holdings (NMX) as only a good thing, regardless of the outcome:

The uncertainty around the NMX acq has weighed on the shares, but we see NMX as a win/win scenario. A successful acquisition with price discipline provides CME with a key strategic asset and a failed bid would likely coincide with a large share repurchase, both scenarios good for the stock. Importantly, today’s DOJ approval provides validation for CME’s vertical model.

Citi upgrades CME Group (CME) from Hold to BUY, target price $485.

