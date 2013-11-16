The CME Had A 'Cyber Intrusion' In July And Some Customer Info Was Compromised

This just over the Bloomberg, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange admits that it experienced a ‘cyber intrusion’ in July and that “certain customer information relating to the CME ClearPort platform was compromised.”

Tades and clearing, however, were not impacted. A criminal investigation into this issue is ongoing.

Cyber security has been a major issue on Wall Street over the past couple of years — they’ve even played out worst case scenarios.

Wonder where this falls on that scale…

Here’s the CME’s press release on the matter:

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2013 /PRNewswire/ — In a communication to certain customers today, CME Group confirmed it was the victim of a cyber intrusion in July, making it one of the many organisations subject to this type of crime in recent months. To date, there is no evidence that trades on CME Globex were adversely impacted, or that the provision of clearing services by CME Clearing or CME Clearing Europe, or trading in CME markets, were disrupted. CME Group takes these events very seriously and places a high priority on protecting its customers’ information and ensuring the integrity of its markets. Though CME Group maintains sophisticated systems, teams and processes to prevent such incidents, and promptly took significant actions to address the incident, CME Group has learned that certain customer information relating to the CME ClearPort platform was compromised. To protect participants, CME Group forced a change to customer credentials impacted by the incident, and is corresponding directly with the impacted customers. The incident is the subject of an ongoing federal criminal investigation and CME Group is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation into this matter. As the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform and its trading facilities in New York and Chicago. CME Group also operates CME Clearing, one of the world’s leading central counterparty clearing providers, which offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded contracts and over-the-counter derivatives transactions. These products and services ensure that businesses everywhere can substantially mitigate counterparty credit risk. CME Group is a trademark of CME Group Inc. The Globe Logo, CME, Globex and Chicago Mercantile Exchange are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and the Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of the Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are registered trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. KCBOT, KCBT and Kansas City Board of Trade are trademarks of The Board of Trade of Kansas City, Missouri, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Further information about CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) and its products can be found at www.cmegroup.com. CME-G SOURCE CME Group

