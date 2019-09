Here’s your monthly dose of CMBStress — courtesy of ratings agency Realpoint.



After a small blip in July, delinquent CMBS resumed its upward decline, reaching a staggering $31.73bn in September — up 583 per cent from a year ago. That works out to be a delinquency ratio of 3.94 per cent, over seven times the 0.54 per cent reported a year prior.

Read the whole thing >>

