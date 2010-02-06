CMBS Delinquencies Spike Again Across Every Category

Fitch’s latest look at CMBS delinquencies isn’t particularly comforting:



—-

Fitch Ratings–NY–5 February 2010: The delinquent status of the Extended

Stay America loan was a large contributor to a 129 basis-point (bp)

increase in overall U.S. CMBS delinquencies last month to 6%, according

to Fitch Ratings in its weekly U.S. CMBS newsletter.

‘While the Extended Stay loan is a significant contributor to the

increase in delinquencies, a steady up-tick in all property types will

lead to continued increases in the months ahead’, said Managing Director

Susan Merrick. ‘Even without the classification of the Extended Stay

loan as delinquent, the Index would have increased to 5.10% instead of

6%.’

For the fifth month running, each of the five main property types saw an

increase in delinquencies. Delinquency rates for those properties

compared to last month are as follows:

–Office: 3.06% (vs. 2.66%);

–Hotel: 16.44% (vs. 9.13%);

–Retail: 4.94% (vs. 4.25%);

–Multifamily: 8.33% (vs. 7.54%);

–Industrial: 3.73%. (vs. 3.57%).

Additional information on Fitch’s monthly delinquency results is

available in the e-newsletter, titled “U.S. CMBS Market Trends”. Also

highlighted are Fitch’s latest rating actions, links to the most recent

of the 78 completed Fitch CMBS Focus Reports and a list of the largest

loans transferred to the special servicer in the last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.