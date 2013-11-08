The Complete List Of Last Night's Country Music Award Winners

Winners of the 47th annual Country Music Association Awards presented Wednesday night in Nashville:
Entertainer of the Year: George Strait
Album of the Year: Blake Shelton — “Based on a True Story …”
Song of the Year: Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Jimmy Yeary — “I Drive Your Truck”
Single of the Year: Florida Georgia Line — “Cruise”
Male Vocalist of the Year: Blake Shelton
Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert
New Artist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves
Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town
Vocal Duo of the Year: Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year: Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban — “Highway Don’t Care”
Musical Event of the Year: Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban — “Highway Don’t Care”
Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally
