The Complete List Of Last Night's Country Music Award Winners

Jason Davis / Getty Images Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert at the CMAs with their awards for the evening.

Winners of the 47th annual Country Music Association Awards presented Wednesday night in Nashville:

Entertainer of the Year: George Strait

Album of the Year: Blake Shelton — “Based on a True Story …”

Song of the Year: Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Jimmy Yeary — “I Drive Your Truck”

Single of the Year: Florida Georgia Line — “Cruise”

Male Vocalist of the Year: Blake Shelton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

New Artist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

Vocal Duo of the Year: Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year: Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban — “Highway Don’t Care”

Musical Event of the Year: Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban — “Highway Don’t Care”

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally

