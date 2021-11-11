The most daring looks celebrities wore to the CMA Awards, from gowns with thigh-high slits to lingerie-inspired dresses
Samantha Grindell
The Country Music Association Awards were held on Wednesday.
Country’s biggest stars attended in daring ensembles full of plunging necklines and sheer fabric.
Other stars opted for looks with statement cutouts or dramatic slits.
Jennifer Hudson wowed in a sheer lace catsuit with a coordinating skirt.
Styled by Wayman and Micah
, Hudson attended the CMA Awards in a Dolce & Gabbana catsuit made of sheer red lace.
The catsuit had a corset top, and Hudson paired the ensemble with a skirt that featured a long train and a thigh-high slit.
Coordinating fingerless gloves completed the look.
Brittney Spencer’s black-and-gold gown had a plunging neckline and daring slit.
The base of Spencer’s Johnathan Kayne dress was black, with the A-line skirt flowing down to the floor.
But the bodice had thin stripes of gold that mimicked the shape of the gown’s plunging neckline. A gold belt separated the bodice and skirt, which had a thigh-high slit.
Cap sleeves full of gold embellishments coordinated with a statement gold necklace and crown to tie the look together, which was styled by Amanda O’Connor.
Kelsea Ballerini stunned in a floor-length, white gown.
Ballerini’s Valdrin Sahiti gown had a corset bodice, a high neckline, and long sleeves.
The sleek top gave way to a layered skirt that featured a thigh-high slit.
Molly Dickson styled Ballerini for the awards show.
Nicole Kidman wore a black cutout dress on the CMAs red carpet.
Julia von Boehm
styled Kidman in a black Saint Laurent dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for the CMA Awards.
The asymmetrical dress had one sleeve and a high neckline that were balanced by a diagonal cutout on the bodice on the opposite side.
The gown flowed into a wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Carrie Underwood rocked a sheer look at the awards show.
The Jean-Louis Sabaji gown had a sheer base and was covered in layers of sparkly silver tassels.
The dress had one sleeve, with the shoulder covered in crystal embellishments, contrasting with a thigh-high slit on the other side of the garment.
Katy Perry’s brown gown had a corset bodice.
Perry’s one-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown was simple, with one off-the-shoulder strap and a column skirt.
But a form-fitting, corset bodice gave the look, which was styled by Tatiana Waterford, a modern edge.
Maren Morris made a statement by wearing a suit without a top underneath.
Dani Michelle
styled Maren Morris’ pantsuit look, which consisted of a floor-length white coat and matching wide-legged pants.
Brittany Aldean’s look was full of feathers and sparkle.
Aldean’s
long-sleeve dress had a sheer, high neckline top that was covered in reflective polka dots.
The gown’s skirt consisted of white feathers and had a dramatic slit.
Hayley Orrantia wore a daring two-piece set to the CMAs.
Lo VonRumpf
styled Orrantia in a black Nookie crop top and a Rita Vinieris skirt made of tulle.
A slit made the delicate skirt stand out.
Nada Taha wowed at the awards show in a colorful blazer.
Molly Free
styled Taha in a multicolored blazer that she wore as a dress.
The purple, pink, and silver garment had a plunging neckline and a short hem.
Tenille Townes also opted for a daring suit.
Townes popped in an all-red ensemble, which consisted of a low-cut jacket, pants, shoes, and a lace bra.
The bra was visible underneath the jacket. Kelsey Carlton styled the look.