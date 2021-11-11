Search

The most daring looks celebrities wore to the CMA Awards, from gowns with thigh-high slits to lingerie-inspired dresses

Samantha Grindell
Side-by-sides of Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, and Nicole Kidman at the CMA Awards.
  • The Country Music Association Awards were held on Wednesday.
  • Country’s biggest stars attended in daring ensembles full of plunging necklines and sheer fabric.
  • Other stars opted for looks with statement cutouts or dramatic slits.
Jennifer Hudson wowed in a sheer lace catsuit with a coordinating skirt.
Jennifer Hudson wears a red dress with a long train at the CMA Awards.
Jennifer Hudson at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images
Styled by Wayman and Micah, Hudson attended the CMA Awards in a Dolce & Gabbana catsuit made of sheer red lace.

The catsuit had a corset top, and Hudson paired the ensemble with a skirt that featured a long train and a thigh-high slit.

Coordinating fingerless gloves completed the look.

Brittney Spencer’s black-and-gold gown had a plunging neckline and daring slit.
Brittney Spencer wears a black and gold dress on the CMA red carpet.
Brittney Spencer at the 2021 CMA Awards. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images
The base of Spencer’s Johnathan Kayne dress was black, with the A-line skirt flowing down to the floor.

But the bodice had thin stripes of gold that mimicked the shape of the gown’s plunging neckline. A gold belt separated the bodice and skirt, which had a thigh-high slit.

Cap sleeves full of gold embellishments coordinated with a statement gold necklace and crown to tie the look together, which was styled by Amanda O’Connor.

Kelsea Ballerini stunned in a floor-length, white gown.
Kelsea Ballerini wears a white dress on the CMA red carpet.
Kelsea Ballerini at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images
Ballerini’s Valdrin Sahiti gown had a corset bodice, a high neckline, and long sleeves.

The sleek top gave way to a layered skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. 

Molly Dickson styled Ballerini for the awards show.

Nicole Kidman wore a black cutout dress on the CMAs red carpet.
Nicole Kidman wears a black cutout dress on the CMAs red carpet.
Nicole Kidman at the 2021 CMA Awards. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images
Julia von Boehm styled Kidman in a black Saint Laurent dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for the CMA Awards.

The asymmetrical dress had one sleeve and a high neckline that were balanced by a diagonal cutout on the bodice on the opposite side.

The gown flowed into a wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. 

Carrie Underwood rocked a sheer look at the awards show.
Carrie Underwood wears a silver, sheer dress on the CMA red carpet.
Carrie Underwood at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images
The Jean-Louis Sabaji gown had a sheer base and was covered in layers of sparkly silver tassels.

The dress had one sleeve, with the shoulder covered in crystal embellishments, contrasting with a thigh-high slit on the other side of the garment.

Katy Perry’s brown gown had a corset bodice.
Katy Perry wears a brown dress on the CMA red carpet.
Katy Perry at the 2021 CMA Awards. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images
Perry’s one-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown was simple, with one off-the-shoulder strap and a column skirt.

But a form-fitting, corset bodice gave the look, which was styled by Tatiana Waterford, a modern edge.

Maren Morris made a statement by wearing a suit without a top underneath.
Maren Morris wears a white suit at the CMA Awards.
Maren Morris at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images
Dani Michelle styled Maren Morris’ pantsuit look, which consisted of a floor-length white coat and matching wide-legged pants.
Brittany Aldean’s look was full of feathers and sparkle.
Brittany Aldean wears a silver and feathered dress at the 2021 CMA Awards.
Brittany Aldean at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images
Aldean’s long-sleeve dress had a sheer, high neckline top that was covered in reflective polka dots.

The gown’s skirt consisted of white feathers and had a dramatic slit.

Hayley Orrantia wore a daring two-piece set to the CMAs.
Hayley Orrantia wears a black top and white tulle skirt on the CMA red carpet.
Hayley Orrantia at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images
Lo VonRumpf styled Orrantia in a black Nookie crop top and a Rita Vinieris skirt made of tulle.

A slit made the delicate skirt stand out.

Nada Taha wowed at the awards show in a colorful blazer.
Nada Taha wears a multi-colored purple suit dress on the CMA red carpet.
Nada Taha at the 2021 CMA Awards. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images
Molly Free styled Taha in a multicolored blazer that she wore as a dress.

The purple, pink, and silver garment had a plunging neckline and a short hem.

Tenille Townes also opted for a daring suit.
Tenille Townes wears a red suit at the CMA Awards.
Tenille Townes at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images
Townes popped in an all-red ensemble, which consisted of a low-cut jacket, pants, shoes, and a lace bra.

The bra was visible underneath the jacket. Kelsey Carlton styled the look.

