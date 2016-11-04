Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley mock Trump and Clinton at the CMA Awards

The CMA Awards isn’t known for wading into politics, but less than a week before the 2016 elections, Wednesday night’s awards show took a turn toward making fun of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

After an opening performance, the hosts of the Country Music Association Awards, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, took some jabs at recent election events.

When Underwood pointed out nominees for entertainer of the year (Garth Brooks ended up winning), Paisley lurked and interjected, Trump-style, “False!” and “Lies!”

Paisley also offered a hashtag in support of his nominated cohost, “#ImWithCarrie,” riffing on Clinton’s “#ImWithHer.”

Then they went after Trump harder.

“This show is rigged, bigly,” Paisley said (or was it big-league?).

When Underwood asked Paisley if he would accept the night’s awards results, he said, “Yes. If I win.” It was a playful nod to Donald Trump’s off-and-on insistence that the election and polls are “rigged,” though the candidate touts polls in which he’s doing well and has said he will accept the election results “if” he’s made president.

Underwood reminded Paisley that he wasn’t nominated.

“Then no,” he said. “And you’re a nasty woman,” another Trump-ism deployed.

The two cohosts also had fun at the expense of Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment.

Watch a portion of Underwood and Paisley’s opening below:





