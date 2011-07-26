CM Punk Cuts Promo At AAW Indy Show Over The Weekend

While everyone expected WWE champion CM Punk to pop up on an independent pro wrestling event after winning the title at Money in the Bank, I don’t think anyone predicted that moment would come at an AAW show in Berwyn, IL.



Most independent pro wrestling fans following this angle expected CM Punk to pop up on the indys. However, I think it is fair to say that all of the betting money was on Ring of honour. Heck, Punk even said it himself on RAW Roulette when he threatened to defend the WWE championship in ROH. Yet it was a small independent show in Berwyn, IL that was the first to land the new “Hero of the Indys”, CM Punk.

