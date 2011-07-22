CM Punk Crashes WWE Q & A At Comic Con 2011

Just when you thought that CM Punk was gone from the WWE Universe, he returns in a big way. Punk confronted Triple H and head WWE writer Brian Gerwitz at Comic Con 2011, causing quite a scene and possibly taking his first step in the build to WrestleMania 28.



This is the kind of stuff I never would have dreamed that the WWE would book in 2011. I give all credit to whomever it is that made the call to go this route and embrace this angle because it is turning out to be pretty damned awesome. IGN.com has a full report of the Triple H-CM Punk confrontation.

Continue reading & watch the videos at Camel Clutch Blog →



