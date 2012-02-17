You Missed Mike Tyson Cursing And Clyde Frazier Creeping On 'Linderella' On MSG Last Night

If you’re stuck with Time Warner Cable, you missed some weird stuff on MSG during the Knicks-Kings blowout last night.



First, Mike Tyson gave a halftime interview where he said, “Dumb shit,” (26-second mark) and talked about his pigeons.

In the second half, MSG analyst Walt Clyde Frazier turned in his best performance of the season. He explained that elephants have good memories because they need to know where all their watering holes are. And then he called a fan with a “Lin-derella” sign, “Looks like my type of woman.”

Great stuff. Apologies if you have Time Warner:

