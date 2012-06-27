Original Dream Team Member: 'Everybody Kept Waiting For Magic To Die'

Photo: NBA TV

NBA Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler has some very jarring comments about his former Dream Team teammate Magic Johnson in a new book out soon.Deadspin has an excerpt of Dream Team by longtime Sports Illustrated writer Jack McCallum in which Drexler doesn’t mince any words (emphasis ours).



“And, really, he couldn’t play much by that time. He couldn’t guard his shadow.“

Drexler insists it’s not so much a shot at his former NBA foe (Drexler played for the Portland Trail Blazers at the time).

It’s just a result of Magic’s battle with what then was a mostly unknown disease, HIV.

“But you have to have to understand what was going on then. Everybody kept waiting for Magic to die. Every time he’d run up the court everybody would feel sorry for the guy, and he’d get all that benefit of the doubt.”

He also says the 1992 All-Star game, for which NBA commissioner David Stern made Magic a special member of the Western Conference team even though he had already retired, and subsequent 1992 Olympics would’ve been very different had they all known what they know now about HIV.

“If we all knew Magic was going to live this long, I would’ve gotten the MVP of that game, and Magic probably wouldn’t have made the Olympic team.”

Ouch.

