Democratic Congressman Says It's Time To "Rethink" Free Speech In Wake Of Arizona Tragedy

Photo: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/80/Bono-pelosi-clyburn.jpg

Despite the fact that there’s zero evidence that the Arizona tragedy is somehow related to political speech, that hasn’t stopped people from talking about the dangers of extreme rhetoric and whatnot.And some are going further.



The Democrats’ third most powerful House member Jim Clyburn (South Carolina) told the Post & Courier that it’s time for the country to “rethink” the parameters of free speech, while suggesting that some currently accepted speech should be in the category of yelling fire in a crowded theatre.

Meanwhile, Congressman Robert Brady (via Mike Riggs) also a Democrat, is pushing for legislation that would ban the use of violent rifle-sights imagery in advertising.

Pretty appalling.

Click here for more background on Jared Lee Loughner >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.