Police Helicopter Crash Lands On A Crowded Bar In Scotland

Britain’s ITV is reporting a helicopter has crashed onto the roof of a bar in Glasgow, Scotland and notes multiple injuries. Scotland’s STV confirmed it was a police helicopter.

The Guardian says the accident occurred during the middle of a concert, and quotes Jim Murphy, a Labour MP in the area at the time, that members of the public “formed a human chain to help get people out of the building.” Murphy added that he saw “a pile of people” trying to escape the pub.

The bar is in downtown Glasgow, and the accident appears to have occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm local time.

“Part of the room was covered in dust,” Fraser Gibson, an eyewitness told BBC. “We didn’t know what had happened. We froze for a second; there was panic and then people trying to get out the door.”

BBC reported at least 15 fire engines and 40 fire brigade staff on the scene attempting to rescue people. An eyewitness speaking to BBC estimated there were about 120 people inside the pub at the time of the crash, but it was unknown how many may have been hurt.

Scottish Sun editor Gordon Smart said he thought the helicopter was about to crash on top of him.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has Tweeted about the incident:

This is a developing story, and this post will be updated as we learn more.

