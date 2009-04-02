This Week On Clusterstock's Job Board

Finding a finance job in this economy is no easy task, but Clusterstock’s job board is a valuable resource. Scroll through hundreds of top-notch recent listings including:



Business Analyst / Project Manager – Hedge Fund

Sr. Equity Analyst – Gas / Oil / Clean Tech – AC Lion

Associate Analyst – Money Movement – Fidelity Investments

VP, Private Equity – Global Financial Services Firm

Senior Accountant – Gilt Groupe

If you’re hiring, Clusterstock’s regular readers include executives in the finance and investment industries. Single listings are just $99. Click here to get started.

To find or post job opportunities in the technology, media, and telecom industries, check out Silicon Alley Insider’s Job Board.

To browse or post company listings ranging from web design firms to email providers and more, check out our newest resource, the Silicon Alley Insider Services Directory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.