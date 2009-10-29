Clusterstock: You Ask, We Answer THURSDAY

Kamelia Angelova

A couple of times a week, we address reader questions and feedback on video.

Tomorrow, Joe Weisenthal will answer readers’ questions in a video segment, which we’ll post at about 11AM ET. 

So if there’s anything you want to ask or complain about, fire away.  You can do this until 10:00 AM ET, in three ways:

  • Leave a question in the comments below
  • Tweet your question and include the word “#tbilive” (TBI Live)
  • Send an email to [email protected]

We won’t have time to get to all questions, but we’ll pick a few we think everyone else might be interested in.

Thanks for participating!

