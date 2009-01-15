Dear Clusterstock Readers: Please Take Our Survey!

We know you’re smart, savvy investors. But the Clusterstock team and our sponsors are dying to know you better.

As a new site, we rely heavily on your feedback. Here’s your chance to be honest and tell us what you think. Our goal is to make Clusterstock better each month, and we need you to tell us what you love and what needs improving.

So let’s get straight to it. We’ve created a survey and we’d be grateful if you would participate. It’s completely anonymous, short and painless. Any and all information you can provide will be extremely helpful. Thank you in advance.



Click here to start the survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.