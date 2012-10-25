Did You All See Clusterstock On CNBC This Morning?

We’re not sure if you noticed, but Business Insider rang the Opening Bell this morning on CNBC (tomorrow is our SAI 100 party on the floor of the NYSE so it’s becoming a tradition).



If you did see it, you may or may not have noticed Clusterstock (Linette Lopez and Julia La Roche) clapping from the floor before the camera panned up to our CEO Henry Blodget and co. ringing the bell.

Here’s the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

