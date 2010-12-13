Clusterstock Is Going To China!

Is China a bubble, or the definitive new #1 economic world power?



Clusterstock will be in Shanghai and Beijing this Christmas to try to figure it out.

And our present to you, our fabulous readers, this holiday season will be taking your requests and completing them while we are there.

If there’s an area you would like us to scope out, we will scope. If there are any buildings you’d like us to look inside, we will take pictures.

We’ll talk to strangers, do price checks, and do our best to try to find the answer to your question about the country everyone’s talking about right now.

There might also be some things we won’t do, but we’ll determine what those are on a case by case basis, based on your requests.

A few things to consider when requesting:

— We will be there for a little over a week

— We will have a fluent Chinese speaker on hand

— And we have a camera, but not much else

Email your requests to [email protected] by Friday December 17th.

Click here to see Jim Chanos’ brilliant lecture on why China is a bubble >

Put your thinking caps on click here to check out 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.