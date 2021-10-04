28 hidden details you may have missed in ‘Clueless’

- It’s been 26 years since “Clueless” premiered, but fans might have missed these hidden details.
- There are some interesting costume pieces, like Murray’s Superman necklace and Cher’s smiling purse.
- Several students appear to get nose jobs throughout the film, and Tai has three visible tattoos.
The program allows her to click between tops and bottoms that she owns to see what the combination will look like, and it can even tell her if the outfit will match or clash.
Although she has this useful application and struggles to pick outfits throughout the film, Cher never uses this high-tech closet’s program again.
Dionne’s entire outfit (minus her bold hat) looks nearly identical to Cher’s, but we never saw the two girls actually coordinate these outfits. Seems like a pretty big coincidence.
But viewers may not notice that the necklace Murray is wearing when he talks to Dionne and Cher before school has a pendant with Superman’s “S” logo on it.
As Cher and Amber are defending their positions in the debate, the chalkboard behind them is filled with notes from what looks like a previous debate on women’s rights.
The top of the board reads: “Resolution: Women are still treated as second-class citizens.”
Several students appear to be on their phones/beepers, listening to music on headphones, or talking to each other with little to no regard for the class happening around them.
One student is even giving the girl next to her a manicure in the middle of class.
The movie makes a big deal out of the fact that Cher lives in Beverly Hills, a luxurious city in California where many Hollywood stars live, but the house they filmed at is actually located in the San Fernando Valley.
The Valley is a 20- to 30-minute drive outside of Beverly Hills and is generally seen as more suburban than the glamorous Hollywood city.
We aren’t shown pictures of her mother or given an idea of what she looks like aside from the painted portrait of her that Cher shows her report card to.
This portrait was actually made by director Amy Heckerling’s friend, Victor Renaldo, and it was specifically painted for the movie. He created the portrait based on pictures of Silverstone, who played Cher.
Heckerling kept the painting from the set.
We see Cher wear her yellow plaid look to school, come home, and completely change outfits before dinner. She changes into a much darker look, and the outfit change also includes fully switching out her accessories and reapplying her makeup.
Although the new, dark outfit looks great, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for Cher to completely redress herself between school and dinner.
But the comments the teachers wrote with her original grades remain.
Viewers who are looking closely enough will be able to see that next to two of Cher’s “A” marks, there are comments reading, “Illprepared, undisciplined” and “Must try harder to pay attention to current events”
These definitely don’t sound like criticisms that should be written next to “A” grades, but it makes sense because the original grades for those classes seem to be a “C” and a “B.”
Although she does successfully pair these two teachers up, she fails to correctly quote Shakespeare in the note. She’s writing out a portion of Shakespeare’s famous “Sonnet 18,” which she tells Dionne she read on CliffsNotes.
Cher seemingly took a few random lines from the original 14-line poem and mashed them together in a way that doesn’t make a ton of sense.
But his desk seems to be facing the wrong way.
Cher’s dad sits behind the desk, closer to the wall, but his desk has drawers that face the other side. A closer look even seems to show that the desk has a cutout to fit a chair on the opposite side of where her dad is actually sitting.
Viewers never get a good look at the other side, so it’s hard to tell if the desk is just unique, or if he really is sitting at it incorrectly.
This can lead to some shows thinking of clever knockoff products, like the Pear computers on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” or the Hastygram social-media app on Teen Nick’s “Degrassi.”
“Clueless” doesn’t take this route, though, and instead has several moments where brand names and logos are clearly visible.
In one particular lunch scene, Cher and Dionne’s meal shows at least three Coca-Cola brand products with visible labels — Diet Coke, Minute Maid, and Naya.
A few scenes — and days — later, she appears in nearly the same outfit again.
In the second scene where Amber wears this outfit, Cher has changed clothes and it’s clear that several days have passed, but Amber is still wearing almost the same outfit, right down to her dog-tag necklaces.
Her hair, however, has been restyled from a high bun to two low pigtails and she wears the jacket open in the second scene.
Everyone seems to be wearing black, white, or gray during the scene, which makes the red accessory clipped to Amber’s pants quite noticeable.
The device looks like it’s a pager or a flip phone, and the sight of it clipped onto her waistband is very similar to the early-2000s trend of hooking phones onto pants that didn’t have pockets.
Dionne also appears to have some sort of pager clipped to the outside of her outfit during the scene, but Cher is carrying around a very small bag instead.
Tai has a lunch tray with her binder on top of it, and other students can be seen pushing lunch trays down the line.
Travis, however, is pushing a skateboard instead of a tray, which may not be practical but does help start his first conversation with Tai.
There’s one in the bathroom where Cher and Dionne wash the red dye out of Tai’s hair, one in the living room where Cher and Tai work out, and one in Cher’s father’s office.
The fireplace in the living room and the one in the office are even lit in different scenes. And it seems like an especially odd choice for Tai and Cher to sit in front of a lit fireplace after a workout.
Amber stands out in this scene for her bizarre outfit choice. Her turtleneck, skirt, and knee highs are very colorful and patterned, but Amber takes the odd look one step further by wearing her hair in two gravity-defying ponytails like Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Stranger still, in a movie full of fashion advice, no one comments on this look.
From the moment they pull up, viewers can see an absurd number of Christmas decorations on the lawn and the front of the house. There are even more decorations inside, including a tree, and many characters seem to be wearing red, green, or holiday-themed sweaters.
Viewers get an overwhelming sense that this is a Christmas party, but no characters ever discuss the holidays or take notice of these decorations at all.
The earrings add a cute touch to what is otherwise one of Cher’s plainer outfits.
She also completely forgets the cookies are in the oven until Christian smells them burning.
When she pulls the burnt mess of cookie out of the oven, viewers can see that it’s still in the shape of the rolled tube.
These art pieces are most noticeable when Christian is commenting on the statues outside, but viewers may also spot similar sculptures in the background of scenes inside Cher’s house as well.
During the stressful driving sequence, viewers can see that the “MY JOINT” license plate on Murray’s car.
Despite being in California’s hot weather, Amber is wearing her earmuffs with a fur jacket and leather pants.
Any of these clothing items by themselves would presumably be too warm to wear in Beverly Hills, even in the winter, so the combination of them is definitely surprising.
Many of the clothing items on the floor around her are brightly colored pieces that match Cher’s chic aesthetic. But there’s a handbag on the chair directly behind her that stands out. The large, pink bag features a one-eyed creature with a huge, toothy grin.
The quirky bag feels especially off-brand for Cher.
Amber’s booth has a sign reading “Let’s talk about sex, baby … we’re going to be talking about everything.”
“Let’s Talk About Sex” was a popular 1990s Salt-N-Pepa song, so people who watched “Clueless” when it premiered may have recognized the lyrics more easily than today’s viewers.
The tattoo on her right shoulder is big enough to see that it is some sort of sun design, and behind-the-scenes photos from the set show that the tattoo on her right hand is a cherub and the one on her left arm seems to be a chain of flowers.
Amber’s comment here tells viewers directly that she’s had facial surgery, but several background characters seem to have gotten plastic surgery during the school year as well.
During many of the school scenes, there are students in the background who have tape on their noses, which could indicate that they were recently injured, but more likely suggests that these girls have had nose jobs.
According to an interview with Big Slick Kansas City, he asked the “Clueless” costuming team if he could wear his own KU hat for a few scenes in honor of his alma mater.
They let him wear it, but unfortunately, he said he hasn’t seen it since the film wrapped.
