28 hidden details you may have missed in ‘Clueless’

Cher seems to forget about her high-tech closet throughout the film.

Cher’s massive wardrobe and fantastic outfits have become iconic, and most “Clueless” fans probably dreamt of owning the computer program Cher uses to put together her famous yellow plaid outfit at the beginning of the film.

The program allows her to click between tops and bottoms that she owns to see what the combination will look like, and it can even tell her if the outfit will match or clash.

Although she has this useful application and struggles to pick outfits throughout the film, Cher never uses this high-tech closet’s program again.