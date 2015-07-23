WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The cast of 'Clueless' 20 years later

Everyone’s favourite 90’s flick “Clueless” was released 20 years ago this past weekend. The movie starred Alicia Silverstone and put now-famous stars like Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy on the map.
The story of a beautiful blonde navigating high school as a popular student was a sleeper hit that ended up grossing $US56 million in the U.S. alone. “Clueless” was loosely based on Jane Austin’s novel, “Emma.” The movie’s immense popularity led to a TV spin-off series that ran for three seasons, and in 2015 it was the inspiration for Iggy Azalea’s music video for her hit song, “Fancy.”
What are all the stars of “Clueless” up to 20 years later? Let’s find out…
THEN: Alicia Silverstone starred as the film's protagonist, Cher Horowitz -- a ditzy, popular high school girl with a few trademark sayings ('As if!').
NOW: Silverstone's film career peaked in the 90's with movies like 1997's 'Batman & Robin.' Since then, she's become an animal rights activist. In 2009, she published a book called 'The Kind Diet' on veganism.
In 2014, she wrote another health book called 'The Kind Mama' about how her 4-year-old son, Bear, has 'never had a drop of medicine.'
NOW: Dash reprised her role in the 'Clueless' TV series for three years and has starred in a number of films and shows, including CBS's 'The Game.' In 2014, she became a Fox News contributor.
THEN: Brittany Murphy starred as Tai Fraser, a transfer student whom Cher befriends and attempts to make more attractive and popular.
NOW: Tragically, Murphy passed away in 2009 from pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication at the age of 32. She famously starred alongside Eminem in 2002's '8 Mile' and also voiced Luanne Platter on 'King of the Hill.'
THEN: Donald Faison had a supporting role in the film and spin-off series as the brace-faced Murray, Dionne's long-term boyfriend.
NOW: Faison famously starred in the ABC series 'Scrubs,' but his more recent credits include a part in 2013's 'Kick Arse 2' and a recurring role on TV Land's 'The Exes.'
THEN: Elisa Donovan was Amber Mariens, Cher's nemesis and competitor in the realm of fashion and popularity. Cher calls her a 'Monet' because like one of his paintings, 'far away (she's) ok, but up close it's a big old mess.'
NOW: 'Clueless' remains Donovan's most well-known film, though she also had roles in 'Night at the Roxbury' and 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch.' In 2009, she had a lead role in the NBC web series 'In Gayle We Trust.'
NOW: Hedaya had supporting roles in David Lynch's 'Mullholand Drive' and USA's 'Monk,' among a number of others. Recently, he has guest starred on 'Gotham' and 'The Mindy Project.'
THEN: Breckin Meyer had a small role as Travis Birkenstock, the pothead skater who falls in love with Brittany Murphy's Tai.
NOW: Meyer was featured in a number of early 2000s comedies like 'Rat Race' and 'Road Trip.' Recently, he had a starring role on TNT's 'Franklin & Bash,' and he's done a lot of voice-over work on animated shows like 'Robot Chicken' and 'King of the Hill.'
NOW: Rudd's terrific performance in 'Ant-Man' brought the Marvel Studios film to the top of the box office in its opening weekend.
