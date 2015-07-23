WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The cast of 'Clueless' 20 years later

‘Clueless’ became a cult classic after its release in 1995.

Everyone’s favourite 90’s flick “Clueless” was released 20 years ago this past weekend. The movie starred Alicia Silverstone and put now-famous stars like Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy on the map.

The story of a beautiful blonde navigating high school as a popular student was a sleeper hit that ended up grossing $US56 million in the U.S. alone. “Clueless” was loosely based on Jane Austin’s novel, “Emma.” The movie’s immense popularity led to a TV spin-off series that ran for three seasons, and in 2015 it was the inspiration for Iggy Azalea’s music video for her hit song, “Fancy.”

What are all the stars of “Clueless” up to 20 years later? Let’s find out…

