'Clueless' Actress Stacey Dash Joins Fox News

You may remember actress Stacey Dash for her role as “Dionne” in the 1995 hit, “Clueless.”

‘Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Stacey Dash played best friends in ‘Clueless.’

But now it’s time for the 47-year-old actress to hang up her headbands as she just signed on as a contributor for Fox News.

In her latest role, Dash will offer cultural analysis and commentary across daytime and primetime.

But the actress is no stranger to speaking her mind. On her Twitter account, Dash is known for her openly conservative viewpoints that she shares with her nearly 500,000 followers.

“Stacey is an engaging conversationalist whose distinctive viewpoints among her Hollywood peers have spawned national debates — we’re pleased to have her join Fox News,” said Bill Shine, network executive vp news.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Dash with pal Jamie Foxx at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

In 2012, Dash’s tweet supporting Mitt Romney as “The only choice for your future” instantly went viral and triggered a racially charged firestorm.

“I tweeted my opinion and when I woke up the next morning, my life had changed,” Dash told Elle. “And since then, anything I say has been newsworthy. I say something and then it’s newsworthy.”

Dash told the magazine that after her new TV gig she would “eventually love to” run for office.

“If anything, that shows the people that I am more like the people than they think,” she says. “Who better to represent them than someone from the South Bronx? I come from nothing. I understand what I’m talking about.”

Dash’s Twitter bio now reads: “I tweeted something once.”

Now let’s remember Dash in Kanye West’s “All Falls Down” music video:

