Check Out ClueDB, Joshua Schachter's Cool Little Side Project

Delicious founder Joshua Schachter is mostly working on his new startup, Tasty Labs.



But he just quietly tweeted out a link to a side project: ClueDB, a minimalist database of useful tips/clues/advice, like “how to find an emergency power adaptor” and “getting the saran wrap to stay in the box” and “when you go to a tech conference, bring a mini surge protector.”

Assuming smart people continue to leave smart tips and clues, it could be helpful!

Schachter says he’s hired a developer to build it, and is “trying to get more ideas out of my head and onto paper.” Joshua is a smart guy, so that could pay off for the rest of us.

Here’s what it looks like:

