'Clubs' That Only Billionaires Can Afford To Be A Part Of

There are quite a few billionaires who own their own museums too. The most recent to join the list is the world's richest man, Carlos Slim who opened his Soumaya Museum in Mexico City in March 2011. Other billionaires who have dedicated their wealth to art are Ronald Lauder, heir to Estee Lauder cosmetics, who owns Neue Galerie in New York that houses German Austrain art. French retailing billionaire François Pinault owns Palazzo Grassi in Venice that houses his collection worth $1.7 billion. Lee-Kun-Hee, chairman of the Samsung group opened the Samsung Museum that houses traditional and contemporary Korean international art. Other billionaires who own museums are Alice Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune and Hiroshi Yamauchi, founder of Nintendo who own Crystal bridges museum of American art and the Shigureden Museum respectively. Here's a private Indian museum, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art by Shiv and Kiran Nadar of HCL technologies.