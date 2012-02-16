'Clubs' That Only Billionaires Can Afford To Be A Part Of

Photo: Luxpresso
This post originally appeared at Luxpresso.Billionaires are in a club unto themselves. But their lavish wealth also gives them distinction with some of the outlandish purchases they’re able to make: vintage cars, museums, even islands. Here are some of the most exclusive clubs created by the world’s billionaires.
There are quite a few billionaires who belong to this club. A prominent name is Mukesh Ambani, who owns Antilla. Worth $1 billion, it is considered the world's most expensive home ever built. Others in the club include Russian billionaire Roman Armaovich, who owns a mansion worth£150 million at London's Knightsbridge area and Lakshmi Mittal with his £250 million home in London. There's also Elena Franchuk, a Ukrainian businesswoman with a Victorian villa worth $161 million at Kensington, London, Yuri Milner, founder of Digital Sky Technologies with a mansion worth $100 million at Silicon Valley, US and Petra Ecclestone, daughter of F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone who owns a mansion in LA worth $150 million.
Known for his flamboyant lifestyle, in Vijay Mallya who among other models, owns a 1913 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost. American designer Ralph Lauren's collection that has more than 11 cars includes a 1929 Blower Bentley, 1930 Mercedes-Benz 'Count Trossi' SSK, 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Coupe and 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 Mille Miglia. Another name in this short list is the Sultan of Brunei, who owns a few vintage cars among his rumoured 5,000 car collection that includes Ferraris, Rolls Royces and Porsches.
There are quite a few billionaires who own islands. And don't be surprised for we have Vijay Mallya on this list too! The liquor baron owns an island off the coast of Monte Carlo in Europe, owns a string of islands north of Maldives where he runs resorts and also owns the island of Thinnakkara off the cost of Lakshadweep. There's Canadian-Indian billionaire Bob Dhillon who owns a 2300 acre island in Central America. Billionaire Richard Branson too owns a few islands including the Necker island, Mosquito island on British Virgin islands and Makepeace island situated off Australia's Sunshine Coastowns. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen owns Allan island which is situated in the Pacific Ocean to the north of Seattle. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a UAE-based billionaire owns Al Futaisi, a private island in Abu Dhabi.
There are quite a few billionaires who own their own museums too. The most recent to join the list is the world's richest man, Carlos Slim who opened his Soumaya Museum in Mexico City in March 2011. Other billionaires who have dedicated their wealth to art are Ronald Lauder, heir to Estee Lauder cosmetics, who owns Neue Galerie in New York that houses German Austrain art. French retailing billionaire François Pinault owns Palazzo Grassi in Venice that houses his collection worth $1.7 billion. Lee-Kun-Hee, chairman of the Samsung group opened the Samsung Museum that houses traditional and contemporary Korean international art. Other billionaires who own museums are Alice Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune and Hiroshi Yamauchi, founder of Nintendo who own Crystal bridges museum of American art and the Shigureden Museum respectively. Here's a private Indian museum, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art by Shiv and Kiran Nadar of HCL technologies.
Yachts seem like another favourite with millionaires and billionaires. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen owns a 414 foot mega yacht called the Octopus. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich owns two private yachts, including the world's biggest private yacht, the 536ft Eclipse. Al Waleed bin Talal, a Saudi Arabian businessman owns Kingdom 5KR, a 282ft gold-plated yacht. Saudi Arabian Prince, Sultan bin Abdul Aziz owns al Salamah, a 457ft yacht. Other billionaire owned yachts are Al Said owned by Sultan Qaboos of Oman, Dubai owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai and Senses a 193ft yacht owned by co-founder of Google, Larry Page.
