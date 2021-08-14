Clubhouse reaches undisclosed settlement with the owner of a sports-networking site, which sued the audio app for trademark infringement

The Clubhouse app. Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Clubhouse said it settled a trademark case brought by the owners of TheClubhouse.

Clubhouse owner Alpha Exploration Co. had a Monday deadline to file a response to the May lawsuit.

The companies reached an amicable resolution, a lawyer for TheClubhouse said.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Clubhouse reached an undisclosed settlement with SBS Consulting Group, which had sued over its trademark “TheClubhouse.”

Lawyers representing both companies filed a joint notice in federal court in Arizona saying they’d reached a settlement agreement. SBS Consulting said in a Tuesday filing it had dismissed its complaint, the filing said.

SBS Consulting in May filed a lawsuit that said Alpha Exploration Co., Clubhouse’s parent company, had infringed on its federal trademark. The deadline for Clubhouse’s response to the lawsuit had been extended to Monday, August 9.

A lawyer for SBS Consulting, James P. Muraff, of McDonald Hopkins in Chicago, said via email that the settlement was an amicable resolution. Under the settlement terms, the parties were unable to discuss details.

SBS Consulting said in its Tuesday filing that the parties had agreed to bear their own lawyers’ fees and costs.

SBS Consulting’s website “TheClubhouse” is a networking site for sports business professionals. The company said in its May filing that the buzzy audio app Clubhouse had infringed on that name.

“It is interesting that Clubhouse, a company valued at $4 billion, has no registered trademark and appears not to have even applied for registration in the US,” Christine Haight Farley, a professor at American University Washington College of Law, told Insider at the time.

Insider reached out to Clubhouse for comment.