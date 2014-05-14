Geneva Is The World's Most Expensive Place To Buy A Club Sandwich

Prices vary around the world for basic items such as a cup of coffee, a beer, or a club sandwich, but the cost of those items can reveal a great deal about how expensive it is to live and travel in those destinations.

Hotels.com recently released the results of its annual Club Sandwich Index, which ranks the most expensive cities in the world by the cost of a club sandwich in each destination.

For the second year in a row, Geneva, Switzerland ranked as the most expensive city in the world, with a basic club sandwich costing a pricey $US32.60. Paris came in as the second-most expensive city, with a $29.36 club sandwich, and Helsinki, Finland, came in third with a $US24.35 club sandwich.

Within the U.S., New York ranked as the most expensive city, with an average cost of $US17.99 for a club sandwich, and Orlando was the least expensive American city, with an average cost of $US10.68.

To come up with this ranking, Hotels.com calculated the real prices paid by guests for a club sandwich in 30 hotels in either the capital or an important tourist city in the 28 countries surveyed, across five, four and three-star categories. In total, 840 hotels were canvassed globally.

Here are the full results of the Hotels.com Club Sandwich Index:

