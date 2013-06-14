In Geneva, A Club Sandwich Will Set You Back $30

Who doesn’t love a club sandwich?

A club sandwich is pretty standard fare on most American restaurant menus.



But in Geneva, ordering the chicken, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise sandwich will cost you an average of $30.45, according to a new survey from Hotels.com.

The Switzerland city ousted Paris as the most expensive in the world in which to order a club sandwich. Oslo, Rome, and Tokyo also made the top 10.

To put that $30 in perspective, an average club sandwich in New York City will cost you $17.51.

The prices were calculated by the cost of a standard club sandwich in 30 hotels in the capital or most important tourist city across five-, four-, and three-star category hotels. In total, 840 hotels were canvassed around the world.

See the full rankings below.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

