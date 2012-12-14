Club In China Embeds 300 Kilos Of Gold Bars In The Floor Just For People To Walk On

If China crashes into some kind of deep, hard landing, images like this one will be looked back upon as being quite telling.
Via Bill Bishop’s Sinocism newsletter a club in China has embedded 300 kilos of gold bars in the floor of a club for people to walk over.
From 163.com, here’s an image.
Photo: 163.com
SEE ALSO: 19 things that only happen in China >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.