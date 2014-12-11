A Group Of Silicon Valley VCs Plans To Open A Private Social Club Where It Costs $2,500 A Year To Be A Member

Doorstep Photography VCs socialize at a party.

Soon Silicon Valley’s elite will have an even more exclusive place to mingle.

According to Fortune, venture capitalist Tony Perkins plans to open a members-only social club called the Cuckoo’s Nest early next year. The club will reportedly have indoor and outdoor dining as well as a large event space.

It will cost $US2,500 a year to be a member.

So far, several big names have signed on as early members, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, VC Tim Draper, former Tinder CEO Sean Rad, and Google SVP David Drummond.

“The Valley does not have a place where entrepreneurs can find each other and hang out at,” Draper said in an email recruiting members, according to Fortune. He then said that the Cuckoo’s Nest would be the “perfect vision and perfect spot to make this happen.”

A marketing pitch for the Cuckoo’s Nest says the organisers are aiming for the club to be at least 51% female and is offering a discounted membership of $US1,000 for those younger than 30.

Located in Menlo Park, Calif., the Cuckoo’s Nest is Silicon Valley’s answer to the Battery, the San Francisco private club where tech stars like Marissa Mayer, Elon Musk, and Jony Ive are members for $US2,400 a year.

