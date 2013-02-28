A Major Conservative Group Is Targeting 'Big Government' Republicans

The conservative Club For Growth, a major grassroots anti-tax organisation that has spent lots of money on Republican primaries, launched a new website Wednesday announcing their first targets for the 2014 election cycle.



The site, PrimaryMyCongressman.com, is tied to the Club For Growth scorecard released this week, and names nine members of the House of Representatives who scored below 70 per cent, while representing districts in which Mitt Romney won at least 60 per cent of the vote in 2012.

Here are the targets:

Rep. Mike Simpson (ID-02) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 58%; Romney % of Vote: 64%

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 56%; Romney % of Vote: 53%

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 56%; Romney % of Vote: 61%

Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 68%; Romney % of Vote: 74%

Rep. Steve Palazzo (MS-04) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 69%; Romney % of Vote: 68%

Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 69%; Romney % of Vote: 63%

Rep. Larry Bucshon (IN-08) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 68%; Romney % of Vote: 58%

Rep. Renee Ellmers (NC-02) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 66%; Romney % of Vote: 57%

Rep. Aaron Schock (IL-18) Lifetime Club for Growth Rating: 61%; Romney % of Vote: 61%

In addition to raising awareness about their voting records, the site asks its conservative visitors to suggest names for potential primary challengers.

“Big government liberals inhabit the Democratic Party, but they are far too common within the Republican Party as well,” Club for Growth President Chris Chocola said in a statement. “The Republicans helped pass billions of dollars in tax increases and they have repeatedly voted against efforts by fiscal conservatives to limit government.”

The new Club for Growth site comes amid a bubbling conservative feud over the Conservative Victory Project, a new Karl Rove-backed super-PAC that aims to influence Republican primaries by opposing candidates it deems unelectable.

Although PrimaryMyCongressman does not appear to be tied to Club for Growth’s opposition to Rove’s project, it represents what is likely to be a long, internecine battle over the GOP primary elections in 2014.

