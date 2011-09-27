"Club Drugs" Are Replacing Heroin And Crack In The UK

So-called “Club” drugs such as mephedrone and ketamine are becoming as popular as heroin or cocaine in the UK, reports Reuters.



The number of Britons aged 16-24 who used mephedrone, a formerly legal high amphetamine, last year was 300,000, about the same number of people who used cocaine.

The Guardian reports that Dr Owen Bowden-Jones has opened the Club Drug Clinic in West London this week in a bid to combat a growing problem.

“Many people experiencing club drug problems do not see current treatment services as well equipped to help them,” Bowden-Jones told the BBC.

“As a result they do not seek treatment.”

One reason for the popularity is the vast number of legal highs that are available. According to reports, legal highs are manufactured and tweaked at such a fast rate it is difficult for authorities to clamp down on drug use.

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) recorded 41 new drug compounds in 2010 and 20 new compounds in the first four months of 2011.

