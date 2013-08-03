Meet The Chefs Who Cook For The World's Most Powerful People

Reuters White House chef Cristeta Comerford

The Club des Chefs des Chefs is the most exclusive culinary society in the world.

Its membership consists of just 20 chefs, all of whom cook for royalty, prime ministers, and other heads of state.

The group, which meets annually to compare recipes and learn each other’s culinary traditions, is currently in the U.S. as the guests of White House Chef Cristeta Comerford, visiting New York and Washington and discussing the art of “gastronomic diplomacy.”

Meet the chefs and learn what they prepare for their high-powered bosses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.