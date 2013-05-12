How The Late-Night Debauchery At 'Club Applebee's' Helped Boost Its Stock

Fries with that? Club Applebee’s in full swing.

Most people don’t know that in some parts of the U.S., Applebee’s restaurants — the most middle of all middle-market fast casual restaurant chains — turn into alcohol-fuelled party dens after 10 p.m.



At “Club Applebee’s,” dancing on tables, blacklights, and DJs are not uncommon. We published a story last August showcasing the clubs. The debauchery — girls licking whipped cream off each other, for instance — took place at a few restaurants in Central Florida. People were “hanging from the rafters on Thursday nights down there,” Bloomberg noted at the time.

We reported that the clubs were not part of Applebee’s’ regular marketing strategy … which made us curious. What was the deal with the random club scenes at our “neighbourhood Bar & Grill”?

After a conversation with representatives of the Applebee’s brand, we have some updates on Club Applebee’s. They managed to clear some things up for us regarding what has been going down after dark at their restaurants. The good news? Club Bee’s is still going strong.

