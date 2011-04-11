A very interesting snippet from CLSA, which sent analysts to personally inspect the state of the supply chain:



On Tuesday, 5 April, three of us hit the road. Research head Morten Paulsen, materials analyst Jeremie Capron and Chris Richter spent the next 60 hours checking out 17 industrial sites throughout the worst-hit Tohoku region. Although it was practical only to observe the facilities from the outside, we were able to learn a great deal from checking road conditions, external damage, traffic in and out of the plants, and the sort of vehicles and loads parked around them. Moreover, it was an opportunity to see how society at large is recovering.

And our overwhelming conclusion is that recovery is happening much faster than most people probably realise. Indeed, except for the tsunami-ravaged coastal strips, where the devastation often left us speechless and much suffering continues, we were surprised by how little damage there was in many places. A lot of work has been done, clearly, but we could drive everywhere we planned and had no trouble buying gasoline, water and food – indeed, it was sometimes easier than in Tokyo. Road repairs, in particular, are being done at a remarkable speed. The perseverance of the Japanese people in the face of this major disaster leaves us in awe. Read on and learn how the Japanese miracle is occurring once again.

Remember, a few weeks ago there were remarkable images of roads right after the earthquake, and after a few days of repair. Apparently that wasn’t a trick or an aberration.

For investors concerned about the impact of supply chain disruptions, this is huge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.