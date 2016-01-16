The trailer for J.J. Abrams' 'Cloverfield' sequel looks creepy and intriguing

Every since the release of 2008’s found-footage monster horror movie “Cloverfield,” directed by Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) and produced by J.J. Abrams, there’s always been talk of a sequel, and now it’s finally happened.

Paramount has released the trailer for “10 Cloverfield Lane,” which looks more like a movie set within the same world of “Cloverfield” than a sequel.

The clip doesn’t give away much, other than that it stars John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”), and John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom”), who are living underground for some reason. And when Winstead’s character tries to get to the surface, Goodman’s character chases after her, telling her if she goes outside, “you’re going to get all of us killed.”

We’re certainly intrigued.

Collider got this quote from Abrams about the movie:

“The idea came up a long time ago during production. We wanted to make it a blood relative of ‘Cloverfield.’ The idea was developed over time. We wanted to hold back the title for as long as possible.”

It will be interesting to see how closely it touches on the original movie (both Reeves and “Cloverfield” screenwriter Drew Goddard are not listed on the film’s IMDb page).

Here’s the trailer (and below that, the poster). “10 Cloverfield Lane” opens March 11.

