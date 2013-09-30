'Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs' Sequel Eats Up The Competition -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Sony Food came to life in an over-sized sequel to ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.’

Race car drivers, Scarlett Johansson, and Hugh Jackman were no match for the children’s food sequel this weekend.

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” was expected to steal the weekend away from Ron Howard’s Formula One film.

Though the animated flick had a big weekend, the film didn’t beat last year’s Adam Sandler hit “Hotel Transylvania.”

Also worth noting are James Gandolfini’s movie “Enough Said” received a huge boost this weekend.

After opening in 223 more theatres this week, the Fox Searchlight film earned $US2.1 million.

Meanwhile, Josh Holloway’s dance film “Battle of the Year” dropped out of the top 10 in its second week. It’s highly unlikely the film will meet it’s estimated production budget of $US20 million.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” continues its run at theatres earning $US2.4 million in week seven. The film has now earned $US116 million worldwide.

9. “We’re the Millers” may have dropped three spots in theatres making $US2.9 million this weekend, but the film has been making a killing for Warner Bros. Jennifer Aniston’s comedy. In eight weeks, the film has made $US237.8 million.

8. Lionsgate’s indie flick “Instructions Not Included” brings in another $US3.3 million giving the film a worldwide total of $US50.1 million. The film is now the top-earning Spanish-language movie in North America.

7. Robert De Niro’s mob movie “The Family” dropped more than 47 per cent in week two with $US3.7 million. The film cost an estimated $US30 million and has earned $US31.7 million.

6. Horror sequel “Insidious Chapter 2” hasn’t been holding up as well in followup weeks earning $US6.7 million. That’s fine as the Film District flick only cost an estimated $US5 million to make. The “Insidious” sequel has more than made that money back with $US78.8 million at theatres.

5. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut “Don Jon” about an Italian Jersey guido addicted to porn opened to $9 million as expected. While the film delivered Scarlett Johansson as promised in the trailer, the film took an unexpected turn. After seeing the flick which received a C+ CinemaScore rating, we’re not so sure whether word of mouth will be great for this picture. The Relativity film’s production budget is estimated at only $US6 million.

4. Taye Diggs’ and Paula Patton’s romantic comedy “Baggage Claim” just edged out “Don Jon” with $US9.3 million.

3. Ron Howard’s Formula One racing film “Rush” debuted to a reasonable $US10.3 million. However, it will take a big hit next week when “Gravity” comes out.

2. “Prisoners” holds steady at second, but dipped nearly 50% from last week with $US11.3 million. Hugh Jackman’s thriller about his kidnapped daughter has earned $US45 million worldwide.

1. The weekend went to the kids as the sequel to “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” ruled the box office with $US35 million. The Anna Faris and Bill Hader voiced animated picture made more than its 2009 predecessor which debuted to $30.3 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.