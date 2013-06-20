Here's A New App That Makes File-Sharing As Easy As Sending A Link To Your Friends

CloudUp is a new San Francisco-based startup that wants to fix file sharing.



Today, the company is launching a free mobile web app and website that are both really simple to use.

With CloudUp you just drag and drop a picture, video, web link, song, document, or other file into your browser and it will automatically generate a link for you to share with anyone.

That’s it. No wonky folders or email attachments. Just a simple link that you can easily send to your friends or coworkers.

The shared items are then stored in your own personal stream. You can have multiple streams to organise your stuff, and they can even be password protected. The receipient of your shared links can also start viewing the file before it’s been fully uploaded to CloudUp’s servers.

For the launch, CloudUp is offering users free storage for up to 1,000 items. Each item can be as big as 200 MB. That adds up to a maximum of 200 GB.

“The main thing that makes CloudUp so fast is a combination of a really efficient back-end and a lot of work being done on the client side,” CloudUp co-founder Guillermo Rauch told Business Insider. “We’re really heavy users of HTML 5, and take advantage of the latest tech in all aspects of CloudUp.”

Along with his co-founder, Thianh Lu, Rauch has made sure his company’s entire service is mobile first.

While a desktop Mac app is available, the duo chose to launch with a Web-based HTML 5 app instead of a regular iPhone or Android app. Because they wanted to support a lot of different devices, the web-based route made more sense. An iPhone and Android app is in the works though.

File storage services like Dropbox and Box already have established user-bases, but CloudUp says it can complement services like those.

“We don’t find ourselves competitive with Dropbox,” Lu said. “We’re focused on enabling the fast, shared experience our users want. We also want users to share any kind of content.”

You can sign up for a CloudUp account starting today for free.

