CloudOn Brings Microsoft Office To Chrome And Safari For Free (As Well As Android And The IPad)

One day, the idea of sending Office documents as email attachments will be as quaint as listening to a CD in your car. That’s the hope of the folks at CloudOn who on Tuesday released a version of its software for the browser.

CloudOn is one of our favourite apps for letting you use Microsoft Office products anywhere, even if you haven’t bought a copy. Currently, CloudOn works with Android tablets and the iPad, and within the Chrome and Safari browsers. It will soon come to Firefox and Internet Explorer, the company says.

That means a user can create and edit Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint files from any device. Files can also be stored and shared via Box, Dropbox, Google Drive and SkyDrive.

With the browser version, CloudOn has added a group editing feature. So you can be working on a document on your Mac while your coworker grabs it from an iPad and another grabs it from a Windows machine using Chrome.

The best part is that it’s still free. A pro version that supports advanced editing features is available for $US2.99/month or $US29.99/year.

