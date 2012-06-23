Finally! A Free App That Lets You Use Microsoft Office On Your iPad

CloudOn is a productivity app available for the iPad and Android tablets that features full Microsoft Office Support.



Most recently CloudOn made the news because it raised another $16 million.

What’s awesome about CloudOn is that the app actually is a direct port of Microsoft Office on the iPad. You get all your favourite apps like Word and Excel on your Apple device.

Even better, it’s free. So that should hold you over until Microsoft releases it’s own tablet-friendly version of Office on the iPad.

With CloudOn you can track changes while editing Word documents, use pivot tables and insert formulas in Excel, and present your PowerPoint slides complete with transitions.

CloudOn integrates cloud storage so you never have to worry about losing your documents and changes.

While CloudOn’s interface is quick but we wish that the actual port of the productivity suite supported retina graphics on our new iPad.

The app can also pull in your documents from cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and Box.

You can download CloudOn Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Check out our tour of the app below.

